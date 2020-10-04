BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Boost to construction from €3 bln subsidies program

Procedures for the major subsidies program for building upgrades, "Exikonomo-Aftonomo," are entering their final stage.

The funding program will be financed with 3 billion euros from the Next Generation EU fund and the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, known in Greece as ESPA. It will start with €850 million in its first stage next month and run up to the end of 2022.

Compared to a previous similar program, "Exikonomisi Kat’ Oikon," this one will have expanded income criteria, higher subsidy rates and additional incentives, such as the Covid-19 premium – i.e. 10% more funding for the years 2020 and 2021.

