Burgos won the Basketball Champions League of the 2019-2020 season defeating host AEK Athens 85-74 in Sunday’s final at the Olympic Sports Hall.

AEK was second-best in the final, as after it advanced by 10 points early on (24-14), the Spanish team dominated the game from the second period. The partial score of 35-12 in the second quarter reveals how dramatically the game turned around.

Burgos scored at will outside the three-point line (17/35) while AEK proved too error-prone to turn things around after it fell 21 points behind its opponent (73-52). Its last-ditch effort reduced its deficit to 11 points, but AEK could do no better than that.

Burgos had five players in double figures, led by Thaddus McFadden who scored 18 points, while AEK relied mostly on Tyrese Rice (17 points) and Keith Langord (11 p.)

The final was held in the presence of NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother Thanasis.