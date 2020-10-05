Convicted hitman killed in Athens

A 60-year-old former convict was shot dead by unknown gunmen in the Athens district of Kalithea around 5 a.m. of Monday, police said.

Police identified the dead man as Evangelos Pallis, who built a notorious reputation under his nickname “Apache.”

The victim, who was recently released from jail, had been convicted of two homicides, in 1995 and in 2002. He played an active role in numerous prison riots, while in recent years he had developed ties with the local anarchist movement.

Police are investigating the killing.

