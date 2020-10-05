Stoltenberg in Athens Tuesday for talks with PM, President

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Athens Tuesday for talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The NATO chief is scheduled to meet with Mitsotakis at 10.30 a.m., while the meeting with Sakellaropoulou is to take place at 12 p.m.

His visit to the Greek capital will come a day after he meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and other government officials in Ankara.

Last week, Stoltenberg announced that Greece and Turkey set up a mechanism to avoid accidental clashes in the Eastern Mediterranean, part of efforts to defuse a dispute over energy resources in the region.

