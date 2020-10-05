Greece cancels Oct. 28 parades due to pandemic

The Greek government has canceled military and student parades on the October 28 national holiday due to the coronavirus pandemic, spokesman Stelios Petsas told a press briefing on Monday.

The annual parades take place to commemorate the October 28, 1940 anniversary of Greece’s refusal to ally with the Axis powers in World War II, known as “Ochi Day.”

Petsas said Greece continued to fare better than many other European countries, however adding that “there is no room for complacency… as the situation could easily turn around.”