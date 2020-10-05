Checks lead to 174 Covid violations being written up

As part of ongoing efforts to ensure that safety protocols are being adhered to, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said on Monday that it had conducted a total of 48,328 inspections around the country on Sunday and recorded 174 violations for failure to wear a mask or observe physical distancing.



Officers also recorded 14 infringements of safety regulations by private businesses, three of which were obliged to temporarily suspend their operations – in Attica, Thessaloniki and Western Greece.



Following a recent spike in infections, ELAS has intensified its checks in the capital, northern Greece and other parts of the country where clusters of cases have been reported.