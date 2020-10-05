NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Police net migrant-trafficking operation in Pylos

TAGS: Migration, Crime

Authorities in southern Greece said on Monday that 60 migrants and three people traffickers were located and arrested at the weekend by officers of the Pylos Port Authority in collaboration with coast guard officers in the area of Glyfa, in the municipality of Pylos, following a coordinated operation.

The 60 migrants were found hiding on Saturday morning in two separate groups in a remote location, while waiting to board a sailing boat that was to transport them to Italy, authorities said.

They had been taken to their hideouts by the three traffickers, also foreign nationals.

