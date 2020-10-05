Sit-in protest at Aristotle over remote learning

The administration building of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki was temporarily and symbolically occupied on Monday morning by members of the Student Initiative of Political Science and groups that participate in the institution’s student associations to demand that all courses be conducted in person and not remotely.

The sit-in occurred on the first day of the academic year with courses across the country being delivered via a combination of distance education methods and in person in university classes.



According to rules introduced by the Education Ministry seeking strict compliance with health protocols, departments with laboratories and those offering practical courses with a less theoretical orientation will be conducted with physical presence.