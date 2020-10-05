303 new virus infections in Greece, eight new deaths

[ANA-MPA]

Greek health authorities announced on Monday 303 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 and eight fatalities, all of which were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Of the new infections, 167 were reported in the region of Attica, while 25 involved tourists tested upon arrival.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 20,142, while the overall death toll stands at 417.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said in its daily report that 83 patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 227 have left ICU.

Authorities have conducted a total of 1,355,126 tests since the start of the pandemic in the country, while EODY teams running Rapid Ag tests have conducted a total of 16,291 tests.