Volume of eurozone retail trade up 4.4% in August

The seasonally adjusted volume of retail trade in August rose by 4.4% in the 19-member eurozone and by 3.8% in the 27-member European Union, compared with July, Eurostat said on Monday.



According to the statistical office of the EU, retail trade increased due to some relaxation of Covid-19 containment measures in many EU member-states in August.



Meanwhile, on a yearly basis, retail sales increased by 3.7% in the euro area and by 3.5% in the EU.



On a monthly basis, the volume of retail trade increased by 6.1% for non-food products, by 2.4% for food, drinks and tobacco, and by 2.1% for automotive fuels in the euro area.



In the EU, the volume of retail trade increased by 5.1% for non-food products, by 2.2% for food, drinks and tobacco, and by 2.1% for automotive fuels.



Among EU member-states for which data are available, the highest increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Belgium (9.6%), France (6.2%) and Germany (3.1%).



The largest decreases were observed in Romania and Slovenia (both -1.6%) and Portugal (-1.4%).



[Xinhua]