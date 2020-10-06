More than five years after it started, the trial against Golden Dawn is expected to culminate on Wednesday morning with a decision by an Athens court on whether the neo-Nazi party should be found guilty of operating as a criminal organization.

If the court deems that the party is guilty of orchestrating a series of attacks against migrants and leftist critics, including the fatal stabbing of rapper Pavlos Fyssas, which sparked the judicial probe that led to the trial, it is expected to take several days to determine sentencing for the defendants, Kathimerini understands.

If, however, the court aligns with prosecutor Adamantia Economou, who has called for the exoneration of all GD party officials, deeming that there is no evidence to suggest that they had any part in the planning or execution of any of the crimes listed in the charge sheet, it is expected that a verdict will be issued imminently, likely on the same day.