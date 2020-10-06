The past is fresh in our memory. But some people find it difficult to see.

They are hindered by their ideological blinkers from which they do not part even when the democratic world is called upon to face a common threat united.

Recent history says that the criminal investigation into Greece’s neo-Nazi political party began when New Democracy’s Antonis Samaras was prime minister, Nikos Dendias was the minister of civil protection and Efterpi Koutzamani was the top prosecutor at the Supreme Court.

Anyone who thinks he or she has a monopoly on democratic sensitivity is not really a democrat.