School sit-ins waning, Education Ministry claims

The number of schools that are under occupation amid the current wave of sit-ins protesting the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic among other things is dwindling, according to the Education Ministry.

Neither the ministry nor the student committee organizing the action specified the current number of sit-ins, which reportedly stood at around 700 last week.

Pupils, who staged a demonstration in Athens last Thursday, are planning a rally outside the ministry on Friday.

Meanwhile, the union of secondary school teachers has been holding work stoppages to protest the ministry’s decision to have teachers offer distance learning to pupils whose schools are occupied.