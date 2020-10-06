Mission to Mount Olympus accomplished

The long-distance athlete Marios Giannakou (right) climbed to the top of Mt Olympus’ highest peak, Mytikas (2,917 meters), on Monday morning with 22-year-old biology student Eleftheria Tosiou (c), who has mobility problems, on his back with the help of a specially designed backpack. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated both of them in a video call with them at a mountain refuge. They detailed the challenges they faced during their ascent and descent and cited the perfect combination of different factors that led to the successful outcome of their mission. "You give us inspiration and strength," Mitsotakis told them. [Konstantinos Sofikitis/ANA-MPA]