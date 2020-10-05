ATHEX: News secures advance for benchmark

With a host of new investments pledged in Greece yesterday, the draft budget promising a robust economic recovery next year and the health of US President Donald Trump apparently under control, blue chips flourished on Monday at Athinon Avenue, seeing their prices increase significantly.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 633.43 points, adding 1.24% to Friday’s 625.67 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.3% to close at 1,507.37 points.

The banks index edged up only 0.16% though, with Alpha, Piraeus and Eurobank unchanged, and only National rising 0.71%.

Viohalco continued to outperform, growing 4.30%. It was followed by Mytilineos (up 3.78%), Public Power Corporation (3.39%), Motor Oil (2.50%), OTE telecom (2.42%) and OPAP (2.12%)

Aegean Air and Hellenic Petroleum bucked the trend declining 3.94% and 2.25% respectively.

In total 59 stocks secured gains, 33 registered losses and 13 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 36.8 million euros, up from last Friday’s €29.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.69% to close at 44.05 points.