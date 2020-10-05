BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Fivefold increase in defense expenditure

PROKOPIS HATZINIKOLAOU

Next year’s budget spending will be reduced by 4.6 billion euros, according to the first draft submitted on Monday in Parliament, but will include €2.5 billion of expenditure for procurements for the armed forces. This is €2 billion more than the 2020 budget.

It will also incorporate the reduction of private sector employees’ social security contributions.

The draft further includes expenditure of €564 million for migration issues, and plans for covering the subsidies to protect the main residence of borrowers hurt by the pandemic and the €200 handout for the hiring of long-term unemployed.

