NATO secretary-general arrives in Athens

[ANA-MPA]

NATO Secretary-General Jen Stoltenberg arrived in Athens on Tuesday morning, where he was welcomed by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos.

According to an announcement by the Foreign Ministry, which is hosting the meeting, the three officials will be discussing the unfolding situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and efforts to de-escalate tension between NATO members Greece and Turkey, before Stoltenberg also meets with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Stoltenberg’s visit follows a stop in Ankara, in a trip that comes ahead of the launch of exploratory talks between the two sides aimed at creating a “deconflicting mechanism” that would avert an escalation of Greek-Turkish tension over maritime and energy rights in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In Ankara on Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu lashed out at Greece and France, which has backed Athens in the East Med, referring to “bad allies… who constantly bring our differences to NATO.”