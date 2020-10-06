NATO chief in meeting at Greek PM’s office

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg was meeting with high-ranking government officials at the prime minister’s office in central Athens on Tuesday, following talks with the premier and the country’s ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense.

After being welcomed to the Greek capital by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, Stoltenberg met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion.

The one-on-one meeting is being followed by expanded talks that also include government spokesman Stelios Petsas and Mitsotakis’ chief diplomatic advisor, Eleni Sourani.

Mitsotakis and Stoltenberg are expected to hold a joint press conference after the meeting.

Stoltenberg arrived in Athens on Tuesday after visiting Ankara as part of efforts by NATO to broker a “deconflicting mechanism” between the two neighbors and alliance members that would prevent an escalation of tension in the Eastern Mediterranean over maritime and energy rights.