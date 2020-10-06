Maskless shopper arrested after causing scene on Corfu

Police on the Ionian island of Corfu on Tuesday apprehended a customer who had been in a store without a face mask after he tried to elude a fine and then resisted arrest, according to officers.



According to police, the man started threatening officers when they asked him to step outside the store so that they could issue him with a fine for violating regulations stipulating the use of face masks in closed areas to avert the spread of the coronavirus.



He then ran to his car, pursued by officers, who restrained him and then arrested him.



The man, about whom no personal details were released, is suing the officers involved for inflicting bodily harm and verbal abuse.



Following a spike in Covid-19 infections, the Hellenic Police has stepped up its inspections.