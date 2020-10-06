Authorities report 399 new coronavirus infections, three deaths

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) announced on Tuesday 399 new coronavirus cases in Greece, bringing the total number to 20,541.

Thirty-three of the new infections were imported cases, detected at the country’s entry points, according to the daily bulletin.

EODY also said three more patients died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours raising the overall fatalities to 420. The median age of those who died was 78.

Furthermore, 87 coronavirus patients are intubated (median age is 67), while 229 have left ICU.

Health authorities have conducted a total of 1,367,231 tests since January 2020, while EODY teams have run a total of 17,354 Rapid Ag tests.