Civil defence to unveil map registering regional virus levels

Greece’s Civil Defence will unveil on Friday a four-level health safety map to be used in assessing the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in each region of the country, Deputy Civil Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias announced on Tuesday during a regular briefing on developments with the virus.

The map will help determine any local restrictive measures that may be required to stem the spread of the virus in a specific area, depending on the severity of the outbreak.

The four levels will be: 1) preparedness; 2) monitoring; 3) increased monitoring, and 4) increased threat.

Each region’s epidemiological assessment will be reviewed every two weeks and adjusted accordingly, Hardalias said.

Further details will be presented on Friday.

The minister also said that 14 schools around the country have suspended their operation up to today (Oct. 6), while individual classrooms have shut down in a total of 114 schools nationwide.