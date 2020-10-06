EU’s Borrell: Decision to reopen Varosha may 'complicate' Cyprus talks

A decision by the Turkish-Cypriot administration to reopen the beach section of the abandoned town of Varosha on Thursday, may “complicate efforts” for the resumption of Cyprus settlement talks, the European Union’s high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, said on Tuesday.

“The EU is deeply concerned about today’s announcements and developments related to Varosha. These will cause greater tensions and may complicate efforts for the resumption of Cyprus settlement talks,” he said in a statement.

“Full respect of relevant UN Security Council resolutions remains essential.”

Borrell added that it is “urgent” to rebuild trust and “not to create greater divisions,” adding that the EU will continue to support such efforts for talks, based on the the European Council’s conclusions on 1-2 October.

He said the EU is in close contact with the United Nations and “following closely” the situation on the ground.