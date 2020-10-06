Last Thursday Hellenic Petroleum subsidiary ELPE Renewables completed the acquisition of the photovoltaics portfolio that German company juwi will construct near Kozani, in western Macedonia, through which the Athens-listed group is aiming to expand in the area of renewable energy sources.



Hellenic Petroleum announced that the solar park is in its final stage of licensing and that construction work, which should last 16 months, is expected to begin this month so that it can be up and running from the first quarter of 2022.



The solar park will have a capacity of 204 megawatts and will be one of the five biggest in Europe.