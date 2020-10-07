Saharan dust to hang over the capital for another day

The Saharan dust in the atmosphere that has enveloped many parts of Greece, including Attica, since Monday will start receding on Thursday, according to forecasts released on Tuesday by the National Observatory of Athens. Mud-rain fell over areas of western, central and northern Greece on Tuesday while dust concentrations in the atmosphere were particularly high, reducing visibility. According to meteorologists, the unseasonably high temperatures and humidity of recent days have favored the accumulation of dust in the atmosphere. Citizens with respiratory problems are advised to avoid excessive exertion until the phenomenon subsides. [InTime News]