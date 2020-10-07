GD ruling an affirmation of democratic institutions, says Sakellaropoulou

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has welcomed a Greek appeals court ruling that found leaders of far-right Golden Dawn guilty of running a criminal group.

“Today is a significant day for democracy. Phenomena of extremist political violence have always been alien to the country’s long democratic tradition,” Sakellaropoulou said.

“Today’s decision is a confirmation that democracy and its institutions are always capable of fending off any attempt to undermine them,” she said.