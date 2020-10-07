The consortium of Mohegan and GEK Terna submitted a financial offer of 150 million euros for the casino license at the integrated tourism and entertainment complex that will be built in the district of Elliniko, the Hellenic Gaming Commission announced on Wednesday, after it unsealed the bid.

The offer is five times the minimum estimated price set by the tender, which was 30 million euros.

Considering that the sole financial offer is sufficient, HGC can now proclaim the consortium as the winning bidder.

This process is expected to be completed in October and then the relevant deal between the State and the preferred investor will be drafted and signed.

The agreement will then have to be approved by the Court of Auditors and be ratified by Parliament.