Collision between train and truck in Patra

Police are investigating the circumstances of a collision on Wednesday morning between a train serving the Proastiakos suburban railway route between Kaminia and Patra and a truck that had been transporting a shipping container in the western city.



None of the 30 passengers aboard the train and neither of the drivers of the two vehicles sustained injuries in the crash, which led to the temporary suspension of services on the line.



The train was transferred to the depot for repairs as passengers boarded city buses to continue their journeys.