City of Athens joins myKEPlive

The Municipality of Athens on Wednesday joined the myKEPlive program, which facilitates members of the public who are unable to get to Citizens Service Centers (KEP).

MyKEPlive is an online information and service platform for processing specific requests, via video call, by appointment with KEP employees for citizens and businesses.



“It is very important that the capital of Greece, the largest municipality in the country, which serves the largest volume of citizens, is tied to this chariot,” said Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis, adding that the program serves as a tool for the public to be served efficiently, immediately and quickly.



“Without any physical contact with the services and without bureaucracy,” he said.



Bakoyannis noted that Athens has taken several steps this year toward ensuring more efficient service to the public without bureaucracy and that a series of projects are planned for the digital transformation of the municipality.