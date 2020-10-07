Young migrants with health issues flown to Germany

A group of 91 young asylum seekers who had been living on eastern Aegean islands boarded a flight to Germany on Wednesday.



The group consisted of children with serious health problems, along with their family members.



In addition to the 1,600 unaccompanied minors in Greece, the European relocation program also includes another 928 asylum seekers – 243 children with health problems and their families.



Their inclusion in the program is, according to the Migration Ministry, the result of a Greek initiative begun by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who has made the issue of unaccompanied child migrants in Greece a personal priority.



The resettlement program is being implemented by the Special Secretariat for the Protection of Unaccompanied Minors and the Migration Ministry in cooperation with the International Organization for Migration, the European Asylum Service and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, and is funded by the European Commission.