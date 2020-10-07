Former PM says GD ruling a ‘vindication’

Former conservative premier Antonis Samaras said on Wednesday the verdict of the Appeals Court which found that the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn operated like a criminal gang “has vindicated democracy and our national and European values.”

Samaras was prime minister in a coalition government with socialist PASOK when the judicial authorities started investigating the party in 2013.

Referring to the initial criminal case file on GD by his government , Samaras described how difficult the decision was to go after elected lawmakers and hailed the bravery of the government, the judges and members of opposition parties supported the effort.

“Today, democracy and our national and European values have been vindicated…we did nothing more than our national and democratic duty,” he said in a statement.