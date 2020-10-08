Greece is cheapest European country to own a diesel car

Greece boasts the lowest cost of maintaining a diesel-powered passenger car among 18 European countries, according to the annual Car Cost Index drafted by car rental group LeasePlan.



However, as the survey’s report notes, the cost of car ownership is generally proportionate to the per capita gross domestic product in all of the countries covered by the index, which also includes Switzerland, Finland, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Belgium, Norway, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Austria, Ireland, Portugal, France, Sweden and Hungary.



This means that the richer countries have higher car ownership costs than states with lower per capital GDP, such as Greece and Hungary.



On a monthly basis, the cost of owning a car (including fuel, taxation, insurance, repairs and amortization) in Greece comes to 547 euros for gasoline-powered cars, to €534 for diesel cars and to €594 for electric cars.



The survey concerns cars up to four years old that cover an average of 30,000 kilometers per annum.