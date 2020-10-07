ATHEX: Blue chips lead index to small drop

Stocks ended slightly lower at the end of Wednesday’s session at Athinon Avenue, with investors showing great caution that resulted in very low trading volume. Most of the action on the day concerned profit-taking on blue chips. The decline recorded on Wall Street on Tuesday – after President Donald Trump suspended talks with the Democrats in Congress on a package to boost the coronavirus-stricken US economy – led to mixed fortunes on other European markets.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 641.99 points, shedding 0.37% from Tuesday’s 644.35 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.54% to close at 1,526.65 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.77%.

The banks index dropped 1.06%, as Eurobank fell 2.32%, National slid 1.83% and Piraeus eased 0.40%, while Alpha earned 0.96%.

Mytilineos outperformed with a 3.35% advance, as Viohalco declined 2.67%.

In total 50 stocks secured gains, 44 endured losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to just 30.6 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €46.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.18% to 44.28 points.