Greek MEPs call for expulsion of ex-Golden Dawn reps from Parliament

Greek left-wing lawakers in the European Parliament urged President David Sassoli to expel two former Golden Dawn lawmakers from the House, after a court in Greece on Wednesday ruled that the party ran a criminal organization.

Movement For Change (KINAL) MEP Nikos Androulakis and Communist Party of Greece (KKE) MEPs urged Sassoli to expel Ioannis Lagos.

In his letter, Androulakis said, "Greek justice took the first step. I urge you to take the next one."

The MEPs also called for the expulsion of MEP Athanasios Konstantinou, who was also a Golden Dawn member. "Golden Dawn criminals belong in jail," the KKE Eurodeputies said.

Lagos and Konstantinou are listed as "Independent" in official Europarliament pages.

[ANA-MPA]