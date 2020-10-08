Athens Court of Appeals evacuated after call about bomb

The Athens Court of Appeals had to be evacuated on Thursday morning after an anonymous caller told a media outlet that a bomb had been placed on the premises on the same day that sentenced are due to be passed in the Golden Dawn trial.

According to reports, the caller contacted a news website at 8.50 a.m. but did not specify when the bomb had been scheduled to go off.

The threat came as judges at the court were due to announce sentences for dozens of defendants found guilty on Wednesday in the trial against Golden Dawn, including the sentences for the neo-Nazi party’s founder and top officials, who were found guilty of forming and running a criminal organization.