Azerbaijan recalls its ambassador to Greece for consultations

Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert October 8, 2020. [Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via Reuters]

Azerbaijan on Thursday recalled its ambassador to Greece for consultations amid conflict with ethnic Armenian forces around Nagorno-Karabakh, the Azeri foreign ministry said.

"We brought to the attention of the Greek Foreign Ministry information from open sources about the arrival of Armenian citizens from foreign countries, including from Greece, to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan to participate in military operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Armenia denied the allegations and Athens had recalled its ambassador to Azerbaijan on Wednesday after what it said were "unfounded and offensive" allegations by the Azeri government that Greece tolerated militants on its soil.

[Reuters]