Archaeological Museum | Thessaloniki | Year-Round

TAGS: Museum, Archaeology

The Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki houses artifacts from the prehistoric, Archaic, Classical, Hellenistic and Roman periods, mostly from the city of Thessaloniki but also from the region of Macedonia in general. Opening hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. General admission costs €8 (reduced admission €4). Visitors may be required to wear a mask.

Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki, 6 Manoli Andronikou, tel 2313.310201, www.amth.gr/en

