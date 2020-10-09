Agios Demetrios | Thessaloniki | Year-Round

Agios Demetrios is arguably Thessaloniki’s most important church. Devoted to the patron saint of the city, the five-aisled basilica was built in 629-634 on the site of an older church dating to the 4th century. The crypt displays sculptures, capitals, closure slabs, and vessels from the church. Opening hours are from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Admission is free.



Agios Demetrios, 2 Iroon, tel 2310.270008