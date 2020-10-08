WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

In the Name… | Athens | October 9-18

TAGS: Visual Arts

The Cheap Art gallery has invited 22 artists to ponder “faith, disbelief and other miracles” in a group show titled The Cheap Art gallery has invited 22 artists to ponder “faith, disbelief and other miracles” in a group show titled “In the Name…”  The artists develop their thoughts on the notions of faith and religion, superstition, custom etc through artworks and installations in the rooms and spaces of a three-story residential building that once housed local workshops and businesses that supplied churches. Opening hours are Monday to Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The show opens on Friday, October 9, with extended hours from 3 to 10 p.m. For details, visit cheapart.gr.

25 Apollonos, Mitropoli, Plaka

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.