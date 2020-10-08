In the Name… | Athens | October 9-18

The Cheap Art gallery has invited 22 artists to ponder “faith, disbelief and other miracles” in a group show titled The Cheap Art gallery has invited 22 artists to ponder “faith, disbelief and other miracles” in a group show titled “In the Name…” The artists develop their thoughts on the notions of faith and religion, superstition, custom etc through artworks and installations in the rooms and spaces of a three-story residential building that once housed local workshops and businesses that supplied churches. Opening hours are Monday to Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The show opens on Friday, October 9, with extended hours from 3 to 10 p.m. For details, visit cheapart.gr.



25 Apollonos, Mitropoli, Plaka