Spanish-Language Festival | Online | October 12-14

The annual Festival of Spanish-Language Film goes online this year, presenting six award-winning films from Spain and Latin America, from October 12 to 14, on the festival’s website. Screened on video.fecha.gr, each film will be available for viewing for 24 hours after its release and will be accompanied by Greek subtitles. The screenings start on Monday, October 12, with Gracia Querejeta’s 2018 “Ola de Crimenes” and Alvaro Delgado Aparicio’s “Retablo.”