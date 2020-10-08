City of Athens to overhaul its recycling equipment

The Municipality of Athens is proceeding with a radical overhaul of its recycling equipment as part of its objective to significantly improve the quality of life of residents and visitors.



The move also comes in view of the fact that 2021 has been declared a recycling year for the Greek capital.



In particular, the city is procuring 27 state-of-the-art new garbage trucks for recyclable materials and 4,000 new blue bins, bringing their total throughout the capital to 6,000.