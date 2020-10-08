Cyclone relief platform activated

The online platform ianos-aid.services.gov.gr was activated on Thursday morning for the immediate payment of the extraordinary one-time financial aid to those affected by last month’s Cyclone Ianos, which ravaged islands in the Ionian Sea, as well as western and central parts of the Greek mainland.



Owners or tenants of affected buildings are entitled to 5,000 euros, while impacted businesses can receive 8,000 euros.



The application process is extremely simple and requires only the completion of the relevant electronic form on gov.gr using Taxisnet codes.



The accuracy of the statements will then be checked by authorities before the sums are released.



Moreover, as part of the state’s housing assistance to those affected by natural disasters, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport will assist in repair work on homes and businesses, providing state aid equal to 60% of the estimated damage to each building.