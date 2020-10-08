Psychologists recruited for schools due to Covid

In addition to recruiting 44,034 new permanent and substitute teachers and special education and support staff for schools, 2,800 psychologists and social workers are being hired to deal with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Education Ministry announced on Thursday.



In a statement, the ministry said this specialized scientific staff will assist in the preservation of mental health, the protection of students, teachers and their families, but also the empowerment of the school community through the acquisition of skills required for effective crisis management, as in the case of the Covid-19 pandemic.



More specifically, it said the role of psychologists and social workers will be exploratory, informative and supportive.



They will use interdisciplinary and experiential activities, and use practices such as workshops, role-playing games, distance applications and others.