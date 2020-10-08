Harsher penalties for animal abusers proposed

In the wake of yet another incident on the island of Crete involving the horrific abuse of a dog, the government will push for the introduction of a stricter criminal framework that will make the prosecution and punishment of animal abusers more effective, according to the Minister of Rural Development and Food Makis Voridis.

“The recent brutal animal torture that took place on Crete highlights this need for such a framework,” he said, adding that “in the immediate future, we will propose the adoption of such legislation to Parliament.”



He made his remarks after the nationwide uproar caused by Monday’s incident in a village in Hania where a man tied up and hung his dog in the yard of his house and castrated it with pliers.



The dog reportedly lost lots of blood, but survived the incident after undergoing surgery.



Police are looking for the culprit, a 55-year-old civil servant, who has gone missing since the incident.



The dog was rescued after its howls were heard by a passer-by who notified police.



The culprit had left the scene by the time police arrived.