New coronavirus infections shoot up to 436

Greece’s National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 436 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which brings the nationwide total since the start of the health crisis to 21,381.

Of the total number, 40.8% have been traced to another patient and 14.8% are related to foreign travel.

Seventeen people tested positive for Covid-19 at the country’s borders, ports and airports.

In its daily bulleting on Friday, the National Organization for Public Health also said that six patients died from Covid-19 raising the overall number of deaths to 430.

Ninety-one patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 236 have left ICU.

Finally, the total number of coronavirus tests conducted in the country reached 1,390,270, and the number of Rapid Ag tests rose to 20,079.