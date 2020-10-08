Ecumenical Patriarch transfers a metropolitan, suspends another in the US

The Ecumenical Patriarchate in Istanbul has removed Metropolitan Evangelos of New Jersey and transferred him to the Metropolis of Sardis in Asia Minor, the National Herald reported on Thursday.

The Patriarchate also announced that it was suspending Metropolitan Methodios of Boston until Christmas.

The report said that no reasons were given for the abrupt decisions.

According to the National Herald, the problem in Boston started in July this year, when an initiative by Parish Council members to use multiple spoons for Holy Communion was blocked by Methodios.

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America will become the temporary Patriarchal Vicar and manage the affairs of the Metropolis of Boston.