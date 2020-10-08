NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
England adds five Greek islands to safe-travel list

England has added five Greek islands to its safe-travel corridor list meaning that from Saturday travellers from there will no longer have to self-isolate on arrival, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday.

Shapps said arrivals from Lesbos, Tinos, Serifos, Santorini and Zakynthos would no longer have to enter quarantine after 4 a.m. on Saturday.

He added that no countries would be removed from the travel corridor list this week.

