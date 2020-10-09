The consensus between Greece’s mainstream political parties was short-lived. Νo sooner had the appeals court announced its verdict on Golden Dawn than the political parties were trading toxic allegations again.

History cannot be changed. The responsibilities of the previous, leftist-led administration in hastily voting through the changes to the penal code are evident; and its belated show of anti-fascist reflexes on the street won’t make them disappear.

However, it will take restraint and understanding in order to make sure that the convicted enemies of democracy will no longer be able to influence political life.