Greek Health authorities are mulling the imposition of new measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Attica, where the majority of new cases remain concentrated, amid a new spike in infections.

The government is considering further reducing the operating hours of businesses in the greater Athens area – obliging them to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. – as well as stipulating the mandatory use of face masks in all enclosed and open public areas.

The decision – which Kathimerini understands could be announced as early as Friday – came after the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Thursday announced 436 new infections, 219 of them in Attica, as well as six new deaths.

The new cases brought the nationwide total since the outbreak of the pandemic in February to 21,381, while the death toll rose to 430. Ninety-one patients with Covid-19 are intubated.