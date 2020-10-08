ATHEX: New advance for stocks

After Wednesday’s respite, stocks were back in the ascendant on Thursday at Athinon Avenue, in line with major European bourses, and this time with turnover topping 50 million euros. Banks led the way with a rise of more than twice the benchmark’s.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 648.56 points, adding 1.02% to Wednesday’s 641.99 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.03% to close at 1,542.45 points.

The banks index improved 2.15%, with National grabbing 3.90%, Piraeus earning 2.20%, Alpha climbing 1.71% and Eurobank collecting 1.27%.

Ellaktor jumped 5.09%, OPAP bagged 3.62%, Terna Energy was up 3.51%, Titan Cement added 2.71% and Public Power Corporation increased 2.59%, as Motor Oil fell 2.90% and Aegean Air parted with 2.56%.

In total 67 stocks posted gains, 35 suffered losses and 13 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to €50.2 million, up from Wednesday’s €30.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.93% to 44.69 points.