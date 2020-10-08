Interventions for investments before year-end

The government intends to pass legislation in the justice and labor domains before the end of the year to make Greece more attractive to investors, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis told an online conference on Thursday.

“By the end of the year, we will have major interventions in the way justice addresses investment issues and in labor matters,” Georgiadis told the 3rd InvestGR Forum.

“We are here to help investors do business, to create an investment environment that is safe, correct, efficient, that respects the time and money of investors and assists them in making their dream come true,” the minister said.

He added that “Greece has managed to restore investor confidence, even in the middle of the pandemic crisis. We have managed to climb several places in the competitiveness charts and will soon reach an all-time high,” Georgiadis estimated.

He went on to predict that “if we have a vaccine by the end of the year, it appears 2021 will be a great year for the Greek economy.”

The InvestGR Forum, themed “Greece in the Pole Position,” concludes on Friday with two more round-table discussions. Speakers include Finance Minister Christos Staikouras.